IAC/InterActiveCorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 1,395 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,602. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

