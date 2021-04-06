HyperBurn Price Up 132.5% This Week (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One HyperBurn coin can currently be purchased for about $13.04 or 0.00022319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperBurn has traded up 132.5% against the US dollar. HyperBurn has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $2,169.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

About HyperBurn

HyperBurn’s total supply is 665,732 coins and its circulating supply is 557,598 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling HyperBurn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars.

