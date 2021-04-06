Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Shares Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Get Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.