Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) by 238.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HECCU. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 557,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter valued at about $520,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

OTCMKTS:HECCU opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HECCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.