Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $5.09 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,118.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

