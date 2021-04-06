Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 307.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

