Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.30 Million in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 497,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

