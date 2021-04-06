Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Primerica worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $153.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

