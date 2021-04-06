Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $540.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.71 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

