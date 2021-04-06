Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.82. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 34,076 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

