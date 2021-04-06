HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 135,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,403. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

