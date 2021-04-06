HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 465

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 419.62 ($5.48).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 431.30 ($5.63) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.38. The company has a market cap of £88.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

