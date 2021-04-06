Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 273.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

