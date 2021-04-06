Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.