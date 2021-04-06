Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

