Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

BRKS stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $101.43.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

