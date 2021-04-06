HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

