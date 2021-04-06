Howard Diamond Sells 49,006 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ULCC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 2,070,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $19.92.
About Frontier Group
