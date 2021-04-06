Howard Diamond Sells 49,006 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ULCC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 2,070,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.