Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $67.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
