Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $164,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.22. 33,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average is $197.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.