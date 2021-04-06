HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,092 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $44,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $366.31. 4,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,059. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.96 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.