HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,195 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. 48,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

