HM Payson & Co. Purchases 245,391 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,644. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

