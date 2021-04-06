HM Payson & Co. Has $60.87 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $60,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,417,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. 6,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.