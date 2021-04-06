HM Payson & Co. Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDXX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,276. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.37 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.