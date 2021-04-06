Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

