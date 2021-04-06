Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $13.42 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

