Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,910. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

