Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.50

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 1774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $746.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

