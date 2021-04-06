Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.68

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

