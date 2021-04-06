Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $57.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.53. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,041. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

