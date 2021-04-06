Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €97.00 by Independent Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.13.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

