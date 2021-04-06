Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.80 ($112.71).

FRA HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.13. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

