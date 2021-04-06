HedgeTrade (HEDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $87,174.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $581.43 million and $87,174.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004268 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035864 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008337 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019998 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

