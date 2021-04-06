Hedget Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for $9.49 or 0.00016145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and $1.12 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00074838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00290166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00106178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.21 or 0.00767822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

