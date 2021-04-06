Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,874 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.07 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

