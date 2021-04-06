Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 323,188 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 460.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,188 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

