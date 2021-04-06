Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $25.71 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 766,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

