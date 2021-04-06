Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 250,563.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,925 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.