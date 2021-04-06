Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Nielsen worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE NLSN opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

