Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 9,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDDRF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.