Head-To-Head Review: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPAR Group and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.13 $2.42 million N/A N/A comScore $388.64 million 0.71 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.69

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.31% 2.35% 0.92% comScore -15.53% -20.81% -7.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats comScore on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

