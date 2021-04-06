Head-To-Head Review: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get nCino alerts:

34.1% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares nCino and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 28.90% 19.07% 12.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nCino and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 11.63 $1.50 billion $2.08 46.85

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than nCino.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for nCino and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 3 6 0 2.67 Activision Blizzard 0 3 25 0 2.89

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $87.86, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats nCino on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.