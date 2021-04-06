HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $284,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

