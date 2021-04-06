Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.64. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

