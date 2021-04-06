Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the period.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.