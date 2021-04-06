Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,055 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

