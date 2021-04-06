Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,849,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $485.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $253.08 and a 1-year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

