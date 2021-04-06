Harte Hanks’ (HRTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harte Hanks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of HRTH stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various omni-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

