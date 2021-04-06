Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 268.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

